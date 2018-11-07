COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A member of the academy that awards the Nobel Prize in literature says she is leaving the body that has been marred by sex-abuse and financial crimes scandals.

Swedish broadcaster SVT says Jayne Svenungsson is the eighth person to quit or to be forced off the 18-member board of the Swedish Academy since the scandals broke last year.

SVT reported Wednesday that Svenungsson left after "careful consideration."

The broadcaster quoted her as saying she wanted to focus on her full-time job as a university theology professor.

The scandals centered on Jean-Claude Arnault, a major cultural figure in Sweden and the husband of Swedish Academy member Katarina Frostenson. Arnault was convicted of rape in October and sentenced to two years in prison.

The academy did not award the literature prize this year.