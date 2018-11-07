NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Voters have agreed to fund improved security at a suburban Indianapolis school district where a 13-year-old girl and a teacher were shot in May .

Unofficial results show about 58 percent backed the measure Tuesday to collect an additional $50 million over eight years for Noblesville Schools. The money would be used to employ more school resource officers, safety staff and mental health counseling staff, and to recruit and keep teachers.

Superintendent Beth Niedermeyer says in a statement the district wants to offer the "best education experience possible in safe and supportive environments."

Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman were shot May 25. A 13-year-old boy charged in the attack admitted Monday to opening fire in Seaman's classroom at Noblesville West Middle School, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.