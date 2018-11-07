  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Green Grass Lake Park in Taiwan’s Hsinchu City inaugurated

 The park has an area of 0.18 hectare and the new facilities include newly constructed paths that go down the lakeside slopes to the lakefront

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/07 20:39
(photo credit: Hsinchu City Travel website: https://tourism.hccg.org.tw/index.php)

(photo credit: Hsinchu City Travel website: https://tourism.hccg.org.tw/index.php)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Hsinchu City inaugurated Green Grass Lake Park on Tuesday, making the site a better place for tourists and citizens to enjoy the scenic lake and its surroundings, according to a report posted Tuesday on Hsinchu City Travel, a tourism website sponsored by the Hsinchu City Government.

Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said that the park has an area of 0.18 hectare and the new facilities include newly constructed paths that go down the lakeside slopes to the lakefront.    

The city’s department of land administration said that besides the new walking paths, which were constructed to replace the old steps, 12 fixed chairs were also added among other improvements.

The inauguration of Green Grass Lake Park is only the first step as Green Grass Lake environmental and landscape improvement projects and the Minghu Park project, which encompasses construction of walking paths to connect Minghu Park with Green Grass Lake, will follow to turn the place into a tourist hotspot, the mayor said.
Hsinchu City
Green Grass Lake
Minghu Park

RELATED ARTICLES

Thai and Vietnamese prostitutes nabbed in northern Taiwan
Thai and Vietnamese prostitutes nabbed in northern Taiwan
2018/09/14 16:05
Hsinchu City Govt: Now is best time to watch Black-winged Stilts in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan
Hsinchu City Govt: Now is best time to watch Black-winged Stilts in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan
2018/04/11 21:25
Taiwan High Court rules city must pay nearly NT$10 million for an accidental death
Taiwan High Court rules city must pay nearly NT$10 million for an accidental death
2018/02/28 18:03
Hsinchu wins title of Taiwan's happiest city
Hsinchu wins title of Taiwan's happiest city
2017/09/21 16:52
Hsinchu kicks off the 2017 International Kite Festival
Hsinchu kicks off the 2017 International Kite Festival
2017/08/27 12:43