Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, November 7, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;A t-storm around;87;78;NE;7;77%;66%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;91;71;Sunny and pleasant;89;73;NNW;4;54%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;66;49;Partly sunny;64;48;NE;7;74%;14%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;67;51;Sunny and beautiful;70;57;W;6;65%;21%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler;55;46;Partly sunny;54;40;ESE;9;82%;5%;2

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;34;26;A little a.m. snow;36;24;SSE;3;76%;62%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;51;41;Mostly sunny;58;39;E;6;54%;16%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;32;28;A snow shower;34;15;WSW;16;73%;91%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower in the p.m.;88;69;Sunshine and nice;88;69;E;10;54%;8%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;68;53;A shower;64;55;NNE;4;73%;82%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;70;61;A touch of rain;70;60;N;9;78%;66%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;69;55;A shower;70;55;NW;4;80%;61%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;72;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;74;WSW;5;77%;63%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;84;59;Nice with some sun;86;62;E;7;33%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with some sun;95;79;A p.m. t-storm;91;81;NE;8;68%;80%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;65;52;Partly sunny;65;54;SSW;8;73%;76%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;54;36;Clouds and sun;57;36;NNE;5;45%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with sunshine;66;46;Mostly sunny, nice;63;41;ESE;6;58%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, mild;61;43;Fog, then some sun;57;46;N;5;81%;66%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;66;48;A little a.m. rain;67;50;SSE;5;74%;67%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;74;64;Cloudy, a t-storm;73;62;E;9;86%;88%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;59;44;Fog to sun;59;44;NE;5;81%;33%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;55;44;Clouds and sun;54;41;SE;4;75%;17%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty drizzle;60;42;Areas of low clouds;59;41;NE;5;64%;3%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;61;42;Partly sunny, mild;61;40;SE;4;75%;17%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, nice;72;60;Partly sunny;80;69;NNE;12;67%;3%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;90;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;64;NW;5;43%;60%;6

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy with a shower;67;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;53;W;7;80%;100%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, pleasant;80;63;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;NNE;6;45%;10%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;75;53;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;SE;14;60%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;A shower or t-storm;81;69;E;3;72%;80%;7

Chennai, India;Some brightening;88;76;Clouds and sun, nice;87;77;NE;9;72%;13%;7

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun;43;30;Inc. clouds;42;34;SE;6;55%;76%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;75;A heavy p.m. t-storm;85;75;N;5;83%;89%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;53;44;Some sun, fog early;52;45;NW;4;91%;56%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;84;77;Mostly sunny;86;78;NNE;13;70%;1%;7

Dallas, United States;Cloudy;65;51;Rain and drizzle;57;43;N;8;85%;90%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;91;75;Partly sunny, humid;90;76;SE;8;76%;63%;12

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;81;54;Hazy sunshine;83;56;NE;4;42%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;44;25;Decreasing clouds;40;22;SW;7;60%;26%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;87;65;Hazy sunshine;88;64;NNW;6;54%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;95;74;Showers around;90;71;ESE;5;61%;61%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A little rain;49;40;A little p.m. rain;52;44;SSE;10;82%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Overcast;63;42;Partly sunny, cooler;54;35;NNE;6;44%;29%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;67;58;A p.m. t-storm;65;53;W;6;82%;63%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little rain;86;68;Cloudy, less humid;77;69;NW;10;67%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cooler in the p.m.;81;56;Not as warm;76;51;E;8;54%;49%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;86;71;A t-storm in spots;85;71;ENE;8;70%;64%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and misty;48;42;Spotty drizzle;45;41;E;8;95%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy morning rain;81;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;SE;8;71%;56%;3

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and humid;83;70;Turning sunny;83;68;ENE;8;61%;17%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;85;72;A shower in the p.m.;85;72;NNE;3;64%;61%;5

Hyderabad, India;More sun than clouds;91;67;Mostly sunny, nice;90;67;SE;5;47%;10%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun, some clouds;77;52;Hazy sunshine;80;53;NNE;4;49%;2%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;63;56;Low clouds;61;55;NNE;9;76%;30%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;NE;6;73%;81%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;91;76;Mostly sunny, nice;90;76;N;7;48%;35%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;72;44;Sunny and nice;73;51;NNW;7;39%;1%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;72;38;Nice with sunshine;69;36;N;4;25%;2%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;91;63;Hazy sun;90;63;NNW;6;45%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;73;47;Mostly sunny;74;47;S;5;62%;29%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;96;67;Sunny and nice;95;67;NNW;11;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;52;31;Mostly sunny;50;31;S;5;81%;0%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;88;74;Partly sunny;89;74;NNE;6;59%;27%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;74;Mostly cloudy;88;74;W;6;70%;66%;10

Kolkata, India;Some sun, a shower;86;72;Hazy sun, less humid;90;67;NNE;5;54%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;NW;4;76%;86%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;56;38;A p.m. t-storm;56;41;E;7;67%;80%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;84;77;An afternoon shower;88;78;SSW;6;76%;63%;4

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;70;63;Cloudy;70;63;SSW;6;74%;35%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;63;51;A little p.m. rain;61;51;NW;11;74%;65%;2

London, United Kingdom;Rain tapering off;57;43;Partly sunny;56;46;SE;12;72%;9%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;73;55;Patchy fog, then sun;79;56;NE;4;42%;5%;4

Luanda, Angola;Showers and t-storms;86;77;Showers and t-storms;86;77;SSW;7;74%;76%;12

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;59;42;Partly sunny;56;42;WSW;5;70%;70%;1

Male, Maldives;A shower or two;86;79;A t-storm in spots;87;79;WNW;4;73%;91%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;92;76;A t-storm around;90;77;ESE;5;75%;77%;4

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;90;78;Mostly sunny;91;77;ENE;7;61%;30%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;61;44;Partly sunny, cool;62;46;NW;9;52%;11%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;77;52;A t-storm in spots;75;54;NNE;5;50%;64%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;86;77;Spotty showers;85;76;E;8;74%;71%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;46;33;Fog, then sun;48;31;SSW;6;89%;4%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;87;78;Mostly sunny;86;78;ESE;9;70%;27%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;70;56;Warmer;81;63;NNE;11;59%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Sunny intervals;51;37;Mostly cloudy;45;30;WNW;6;67%;28%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;45;36;Low clouds;42;35;SSW;4;75%;33%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;Hazy sun;96;78;N;8;38%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;84;56;Partly sunny;82;59;NNE;9;49%;7%;12

New York, United States;Lots of sun, breezy;60;45;Mostly sunny;55;42;N;10;43%;8%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;75;54;Partly sunny, nice;72;57;NNE;6;64%;29%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Flurries and squalls;26;25;Low clouds;32;20;SSW;15;94%;82%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with some sun;71;52;Partly sunny, nice;72;58;ESE;4;65%;41%;4

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon mist;45;42;Periods of rain;46;43;SSE;3;83%;84%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A shower;49;34;A morning shower;44;27;WNW;13;65%;42%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, downpours;83;77;A t-storm around;84;77;NNW;8;78%;65%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;NW;9;76%;64%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A brief shower;92;75;Partly sunny;93;76;ENE;8;67%;27%;7

Paris, France;Cooler;55;40;Partly sunny;55;42;SE;6;66%;26%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;73;52;Nice with sunshine;80;61;SE;12;42%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;Cloudy, p.m. showers;91;76;SW;6;75%;83%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;89;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;72;E;9;70%;55%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;70;Partly sunny;91;71;ENE;5;51%;32%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;61;43;Some sun, fog early;56;45;NE;3;81%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy, a shower;55;49;Rain;56;45;W;5;84%;100%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;69;55;Clouds, p.m. showers;69;54;S;8;67%;95%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;67;49;Mostly sunny;69;53;WNW;6;74%;64%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partial sunshine;87;77;A shower in the a.m.;86;78;ESE;9;72%;84%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;50;39;Showers around;45;42;ESE;15;81%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;51;42;Fog to sun;49;38;SE;3;90%;5%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;82;70;Occasional rain;73;70;E;9;81%;94%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partial sunshine;85;65;Sunshine and nice;84;66;SE;12;41%;27%;5

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;65;48;Sun and some clouds;67;49;E;4;74%;8%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mild with low clouds;46;42;Low clouds;46;40;SE;5;94%;43%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;68;51;Sunny and pleasant;70;50;NE;7;33%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;81;62;A t-storm in spots;81;61;ENE;5;72%;67%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;85;73;Spotty showers;86;73;SE;8;78%;84%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;77;66;Partly sunny, humid;76;66;NNW;5;92%;44%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;75;48;Some sun, pleasant;75;51;E;4;37%;12%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;92;59;Partial sunshine;90;55;WSW;6;32%;4%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;84;73;Partly sunny;85;72;N;6;77%;42%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A brief shower;61;44;Periods of rain;56;45;NW;9;82%;88%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;52;36;Mostly sunny;50;38;NE;4;65%;13%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy with a shower;60;48;Rain, becoming heavy;62;49;W;5;83%;95%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;66;55;Rain and drizzle;59;50;NW;12;81%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;91;80;Cloudy;91;80;WNW;4;76%;78%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mist this afternoon;60;38;Partly sunny;56;35;SE;6;71%;18%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;76;Showers;85;75;ESE;12;81%;100%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds and fog;50;43;Spotty drizzle;49;42;NE;2;92%;57%;0

Sydney, Australia;Rain, not as warm;76;55;Mostly sunny;67;56;S;17;47%;8%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;84;71;Mostly sunny;87;72;E;6;70%;16%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;50;41;Low clouds and fog;47;40;SSE;5;98%;51%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;54;36;Mostly sunny;53;35;NE;4;63%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;54;40;Partial sunshine;55;37;NNE;4;65%;29%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;57;49;A shower in the p.m.;58;49;E;6;54%;84%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;76;62;Mostly cloudy;78;62;NE;5;54%;3%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;73;57;A passing shower;69;50;ENE;3;64%;56%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;67;56;Turning cloudy;67;59;N;11;66%;44%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;46;36;Increasing clouds;44;35;N;10;66%;42%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;76;63;Mostly sunny;76;62;SSE;5;61%;25%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;71;53;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;SE;4;66%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;32;10;Colder;28;2;S;5;55%;18%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;51;36;Clouds and sun;49;37;E;2;60%;55%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, mild;62;47;Fog to sun;60;47;ESE;4;76%;34%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;91;71;Partly sunny, warm;89;70;ENE;5;55%;32%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;51;36;Fog to sun;51;34;S;4;94%;3%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;58;42;Mostly sunny, mild;58;42;SSE;4;78%;14%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, windy;64;59;Very windy;66;60;NNW;32;83%;82%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Abundant sunshine;93;71;Partial sunshine;93;74;NNW;5;63%;5%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;51;32;Decreasing clouds;52;28;NNE;2;77%;44%;2

