Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, November 7, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;NE;11;77%;66%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;33;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;NNW;7;54%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;19;10;Partly sunny;18;9;NE;12;74%;14%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;20;11;Sunny and beautiful;21;14;W;9;65%;21%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler;13;8;Partly sunny;12;4;ESE;14;82%;5%;2

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-3;A little a.m. snow;2;-4;SSE;5;76%;62%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;10;5;Mostly sunny;14;4;E;10;54%;16%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;0;-2;A snow shower;1;-9;WSW;26;73%;91%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower in the p.m.;31;21;Sunshine and nice;31;20;E;16;54%;8%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;20;11;A shower;18;13;NNE;7;73%;82%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;21;16;A touch of rain;21;15;N;14;78%;66%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;21;13;A shower;21;13;NW;6;80%;61%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;22;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;23;WSW;8;77%;63%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;29;15;Nice with some sun;30;16;E;11;33%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with some sun;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;NE;13;68%;80%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;18;11;Partly sunny;18;12;SSW;13;73%;76%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;12;2;Clouds and sun;14;2;NNE;8;45%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with sunshine;19;8;Mostly sunny, nice;17;5;ESE;10;58%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, mild;16;6;Fog, then some sun;14;8;N;9;81%;66%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;9;A little a.m. rain;19;10;SSE;8;74%;67%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;23;17;E;14;86%;88%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;15;7;Fog to sun;15;7;NE;8;81%;33%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;13;6;Clouds and sun;12;5;SE;7;75%;17%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty drizzle;15;6;Areas of low clouds;15;5;NE;8;64%;3%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;16;5;Partly sunny, mild;16;5;SE;7;75%;17%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, nice;22;15;Partly sunny;27;21;NNE;19;67%;3%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;32;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;18;NW;7;43%;60%;6

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy with a shower;19;13;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;12;W;12;80%;100%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, pleasant;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;NNE;10;45%;10%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;24;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;SE;23;60%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;E;5;72%;80%;7

Chennai, India;Some brightening;31;24;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;NE;14;72%;13%;7

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun;6;-1;Inc. clouds;5;1;SE;9;55%;76%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;A heavy p.m. t-storm;29;24;N;8;83%;89%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;12;7;Some sun, fog early;11;7;NW;6;91%;56%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;29;25;Mostly sunny;30;26;NNE;21;70%;1%;7

Dallas, United States;Cloudy;18;11;Rain and drizzle;14;6;N;12;85%;90%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;33;24;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;SE;13;76%;63%;12

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;Hazy sunshine;28;13;NE;6;42%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;7;-4;Decreasing clouds;4;-6;SW;11;60%;26%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;31;18;Hazy sunshine;31;18;NNW;10;54%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;35;23;Showers around;32;22;ESE;8;61%;61%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A little rain;9;4;A little p.m. rain;11;7;SSE;16;82%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Overcast;17;5;Partly sunny, cooler;12;2;NNE;9;44%;29%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;19;14;A p.m. t-storm;18;12;W;10;82%;63%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little rain;30;20;Cloudy, less humid;25;21;NW;16;67%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cooler in the p.m.;27;13;Not as warm;24;11;E;13;54%;49%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;ENE;12;70%;64%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and misty;9;6;Spotty drizzle;7;5;E;12;95%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy morning rain;27;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;13;71%;56%;3

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and humid;29;21;Turning sunny;28;20;ENE;13;61%;17%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;22;A shower in the p.m.;29;22;NNE;6;64%;61%;5

Hyderabad, India;More sun than clouds;33;19;Mostly sunny, nice;32;20;SE;8;47%;10%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun, some clouds;25;11;Hazy sunshine;27;12;NNE;7;49%;2%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;17;13;Low clouds;16;13;NNE;15;76%;30%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;9;73%;81%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;33;25;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;N;11;48%;35%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;22;7;Sunny and nice;23;11;NNW;11;39%;1%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;22;3;Nice with sunshine;20;2;N;7;25%;2%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;17;Hazy sun;32;17;NNW;9;45%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;23;8;Mostly sunny;23;9;S;8;62%;29%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;36;20;Sunny and nice;35;19;NNW;17;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;11;-1;Mostly sunny;10;-1;S;8;81%;0%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;31;23;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;9;59%;27%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;23;Mostly cloudy;31;23;W;10;70%;66%;10

Kolkata, India;Some sun, a shower;30;22;Hazy sun, less humid;32;20;NNE;8;54%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;6;76%;86%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;14;4;A p.m. t-storm;13;5;E;12;67%;80%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;An afternoon shower;31;25;SSW;9;76%;63%;4

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;21;17;Cloudy;21;17;SSW;9;74%;35%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;17;11;A little p.m. rain;16;10;NW;17;74%;65%;2

London, United Kingdom;Rain tapering off;14;6;Partly sunny;13;8;SE;19;72%;9%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;23;13;Patchy fog, then sun;26;13;NE;7;42%;5%;4

Luanda, Angola;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SSW;11;74%;76%;12

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;15;6;Partly sunny;13;6;WSW;8;70%;70%;1

Male, Maldives;A shower or two;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;WNW;7;73%;91%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;33;25;A t-storm around;32;25;ESE;8;75%;77%;4

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;ENE;12;61%;30%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;16;7;Partly sunny, cool;17;8;NW;15;52%;11%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;25;11;A t-storm in spots;24;12;NNE;8;50%;64%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;30;25;Spotty showers;30;24;E;13;74%;71%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;8;0;Fog, then sun;9;-1;SSW;9;89%;4%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;31;25;Mostly sunny;30;26;ESE;15;70%;27%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;21;13;Warmer;27;17;NNE;18;59%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Sunny intervals;10;3;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;WNW;9;67%;28%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;7;2;Low clouds;5;1;SSW;6;75%;33%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;36;24;Hazy sun;35;26;N;13;38%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;29;13;Partly sunny;28;15;NNE;15;49%;7%;12

New York, United States;Lots of sun, breezy;16;7;Mostly sunny;13;6;N;17;43%;8%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;NNE;10;64%;29%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Flurries and squalls;-3;-4;Low clouds;0;-7;SSW;25;94%;82%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with some sun;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;ESE;6;65%;41%;4

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon mist;7;6;Periods of rain;8;6;SSE;5;83%;84%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A shower;9;1;A morning shower;7;-3;WNW;21;65%;42%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, downpours;28;25;A t-storm around;29;25;NNW;12;78%;65%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NW;14;76%;64%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A brief shower;33;24;Partly sunny;34;25;ENE;12;67%;27%;7

Paris, France;Cooler;13;4;Partly sunny;13;6;SE;9;66%;26%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;23;11;Nice with sunshine;26;16;SE;19;42%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;Cloudy, p.m. showers;33;24;SW;10;75%;83%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;22;E;14;70%;55%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny;33;22;ENE;8;51%;32%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;16;6;Some sun, fog early;13;7;NE;5;81%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy, a shower;13;9;Rain;13;7;W;8;84%;100%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;21;13;Clouds, p.m. showers;20;12;S;12;67%;95%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;20;9;Mostly sunny;20;11;WNW;9;74%;64%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partial sunshine;31;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;ESE;14;72%;84%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;10;4;Showers around;7;5;ESE;24;81%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;11;5;Fog to sun;9;3;SE;5;90%;5%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;28;21;Occasional rain;23;21;E;15;81%;94%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partial sunshine;30;18;Sunshine and nice;29;19;SE;19;41%;27%;5

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;18;9;Sun and some clouds;19;9;E;6;74%;8%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mild with low clouds;8;6;Low clouds;8;5;SE;8;94%;43%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;20;11;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;NE;12;33%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;17;A t-storm in spots;27;16;ENE;8;72%;67%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;23;Spotty showers;30;23;SE;13;78%;84%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;19;Partly sunny, humid;25;19;NNW;7;92%;44%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;24;9;Some sun, pleasant;24;10;E;7;37%;12%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;34;15;Partial sunshine;32;13;WSW;9;32%;4%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;23;Partly sunny;29;22;N;9;77%;42%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A brief shower;16;7;Periods of rain;13;7;NW;14;82%;88%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;11;2;Mostly sunny;10;3;NE;7;65%;13%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy with a shower;15;9;Rain, becoming heavy;16;10;W;8;83%;95%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;19;13;Rain and drizzle;15;10;NW;19;81%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;33;27;Cloudy;33;27;WNW;6;76%;78%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mist this afternoon;16;3;Partly sunny;14;2;SE;10;71%;18%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;25;Showers;30;24;ESE;20;81%;100%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds and fog;10;6;Spotty drizzle;9;6;NE;4;92%;57%;0

Sydney, Australia;Rain, not as warm;24;13;Mostly sunny;19;13;S;27;47%;8%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;29;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;E;9;70%;16%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;10;5;Low clouds and fog;8;4;SSE;8;98%;51%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;12;2;Mostly sunny;12;2;NE;7;63%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;12;4;Partial sunshine;13;3;NNE;7;65%;29%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;14;9;A shower in the p.m.;14;10;E;10;54%;84%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;24;17;Mostly cloudy;25;17;NE;8;54%;3%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;23;14;A passing shower;21;10;ENE;6;64%;56%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;19;13;Turning cloudy;20;15;N;17;66%;44%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;8;2;Increasing clouds;7;2;N;16;66%;42%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Mostly sunny;24;16;SSE;8;61%;25%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;22;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;SE;7;66%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;0;-12;Colder;-2;-17;S;9;55%;18%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;10;2;Clouds and sun;10;3;E;4;60%;55%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, mild;16;8;Fog to sun;15;9;ESE;6;76%;34%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;33;21;Partly sunny, warm;32;21;ENE;8;55%;32%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;10;2;Fog to sun;10;1;S;7;94%;3%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;15;5;Mostly sunny, mild;14;6;SSE;6;78%;14%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, windy;18;15;Very windy;19;15;NNW;52;83%;82%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Abundant sunshine;34;22;Partial sunshine;34;23;NNW;8;63%;5%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;10;0;Decreasing clouds;11;-2;NNE;4;77%;44%;2

