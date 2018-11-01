  1. Home
Missing Taiwanese man found dead in Singapore

Police are investigating the cause of death

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/07 19:26
The body of a Taiwanese man was found near Clarke Quay in Singapore (photo by chensiyuan) (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese man who went missing in Singapore for five days was found dead in a ditch by police, reports said Wednesday.

The man, named as Hu Wen-kai (胡文凱), 53, was last seen alive on November 2 at 5:30 in the morning at the Swissotel Merchant Court near Merchant Road, the Central News Agency reported.

When he failed to return to his hotel, he was listed as missing, and police and civil defense units launched a search party.

On Tuesday, they found a body floating in a ditch near Clarke Quay and Eu Tong Sen Street, but it took time before they succeeded in identifying him as Hu, according to CNA.

Police had launched an investigation into the cause of death, while the Taiwanese representative office in Singapore had contacted Hu’s relatives and offered its assistance.
