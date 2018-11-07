HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam and the United States have completed cleaning up the dioxin contamination at Danang airport as the two former enemies work for closer ties.

Danang airport was one of the dioxin hotspots where the Agent Orange was stored and sprayed by U.S forces to deny communist fighters jungle covers during the Vietnam War.

The 30 hectares (74 acres) of land free from the toxic chemical were handed over to Vietnam at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Vice Defense Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh praised the U.S government for its cooperation to overcome the consequences of the war. U.S Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink says the event is a "significant milestone" in the expanding partnership.

The countries are working on another dioxin hotspot at the Bien Hoa air base.