TOAMASINA, Madagascar (AP) — Voting started Wednesday in Madagascar where nearly 10 million are casting their ballots to elect a new president that they hope will lead this Indian Ocean island nation out of chronic poverty and corruption.

The 36 candidates have all promised to improve the country's economy, create new jobs and end graft, but the three leaders in the race are familiar faces who offer little chance of a dramatic change.

The winner must take more than 50 percent of the votes cast and with such a large number of candidates, it is likely the race will go to a second round, scheduled for Dec. 19.

Preliminary results are expected by Nov. 14 and officials have until Nov. 28 to declare the final outcome.