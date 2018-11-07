COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say three members of an Iranian opposition group have been arrested on suspicion of having praised those behind a Sept. 22 terror attack in Iran that killed at least 25 people.

Police spokesman Bjoerke Kierkegaard says that violates Danish laws and they could face fines or up to two years in prison.

Kierkegaard said Wednesday that all three are members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz that Tehran has blamed for the deadly attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz. However, ASMLA has condemned the violence and says it was not involved.

Danish authorities have said that a police operation last month that briefly cut off Copenhagen from the rest of Denmark stemmed from an alleged Iranian plot to kill an ASMLA activist.