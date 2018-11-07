TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As 2018 is entering its final two months, the blooms of various flowers at Dajia Riverside Park in Taipei are reaching their best condition, the Hydraulic Engineering Office (HEO) said in a news release on its website on Wednesday, urging the public to go there to appreciate the last breeds of riverside flowers for this year.

THE HEO said the flower plantation area at Dajia Riverside Park is 5,100 square meters, which is now home to 183,600 pots of colorful blooming Zinnia, Angel, Margaret, Lantana camara, and scarlet sage flowers. The plots of various flowers connect and combine to form a curvy belt of flowers on the riverside park, the agency said.

The flowers were planted about a month ago, and now they have come to their best blooming condition, the agency said, adding that the blooms will continue until mid-December.

The HEO urged the public to come to appreciate the flowers while they last, saying, "If you miss this opportunity, you’ll have to wait until next year.”

(The following photos are courtesy of the HEO)