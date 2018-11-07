  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan to host 2018 Indigenous Peoples Economic Development Forum

The event will explore cooperation opportunities among indigenous peoples from Taiwan, New Zealand, and other countries

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/07 17:21
2018 Indigenous Peoples Economic Development Forum to take place Nov. 9 (Photo/Council of Indigenous Peoples)

2018 Indigenous Peoples Economic Development Forum to take place Nov. 9 (Photo/Council of Indigenous Peoples)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Indigenous Peoples Economic Development Forum will take place at the Parkview Hotel in Hualien between Nov. 9 and 11.

The event will seek to promote Taiwan’s aboriginal culture while strengthening ties with New Southbound Policy countries in areas of trade, tourism, and culture, according to the Council of Indigenous Peoples.

Experts from Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, and New Zealand will be attending the three-day event, sharing their insights in engaging indigenous peoples to develop agriculture, creative industry, among other business initiatives. 

The first day of the forum will feature an exhibition and sale fair spotlighting merchandise from indigenous peoples of Taiwan and New Zealand, honoring the Agreement between New Zealand and Taiwan on Economic Cooperation (ANZTEC) signed by the two sides in July, 2013.

On the second day, the dignitaries will visit farms, parks, and workshops dedicated to the promotion of Taiwan’s indigenous culture in Yilan and Hualien. The event will conclude on Nov. 11 with a business forum for global aborigines and tribal travel cooperation between Taiwan and New Zealand.

Photo/Council of Indigenous Peoples
Indigenous
ANZTEC
New Southbound Policy
Maori
New Zealand

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan is a reliable partner and force for good: AIT Chairman
Taiwan is a reliable partner and force for good: AIT Chairman
2018/11/05 16:33
Air New Zealand begins direct flights between Taipei and Auckland
Air New Zealand begins direct flights between Taipei and Auckland
2018/11/01 14:06
Survey indicates 67% of Taiwanese youth considering studying or working in SE Asia
Survey indicates 67% of Taiwanese youth considering studying or working in SE Asia
2018/10/30 17:41
Maori dance troupe arrives in Taiwan for upcoming Taichung Flora Expo
Maori dance troupe arrives in Taiwan for upcoming Taichung Flora Expo
2018/10/29 17:03
First Distinguished Taiwan Alumni Award ceremony held Oct. 26 in Taipei
First Distinguished Taiwan Alumni Award ceremony held Oct. 26 in Taipei
2018/10/27 11:11