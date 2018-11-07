TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Indigenous Peoples Economic Development Forum will take place at the Parkview Hotel in Hualien between Nov. 9 and 11.

The event will seek to promote Taiwan’s aboriginal culture while strengthening ties with New Southbound Policy countries in areas of trade, tourism, and culture, according to the Council of Indigenous Peoples.

Experts from Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, and New Zealand will be attending the three-day event, sharing their insights in engaging indigenous peoples to develop agriculture, creative industry, among other business initiatives.

The first day of the forum will feature an exhibition and sale fair spotlighting merchandise from indigenous peoples of Taiwan and New Zealand, honoring the Agreement between New Zealand and Taiwan on Economic Cooperation (ANZTEC) signed by the two sides in July, 2013.

On the second day, the dignitaries will visit farms, parks, and workshops dedicated to the promotion of Taiwan’s indigenous culture in Yilan and Hualien. The event will conclude on Nov. 11 with a business forum for global aborigines and tribal travel cooperation between Taiwan and New Zealand.

Photo/Council of Indigenous Peoples