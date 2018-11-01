TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Navy will commission two Perry-class frigates on Thursday, strengthening its anti-submarine capabilities.

The PFG-1112 Ming Chuan and the PFG-1115 Feng Chia arrived in Taiwan in May last year after a journey from the United States, where they served for three decades.

A ceremony at the Navy port of Zuoying in Kaohsiung on Thursday will mark the beginning of their active duty on behalf of Taiwan, with countering submarines as their prime task, the Central News Agency reported.

The ships’ SQR-19 sonar system will be more efficient in reducing noise, thus making the localizing of enemy submarines more accurate, reports said.

The frigates cost US$190 million (NT$5.8 billion), while a US$74 million (NT$2.2 billion) contract to refurbish the two vessels went to VSE Corporation of the U.S.

They were expected to join the 146th Fleet to operate between Tamsui and Penghu, the archipelago in the middle between Taiwan’s main island and China, according to CNA.