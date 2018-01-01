TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Thai woman, Chinese woman, and Taiwanese man were arrested on Monday (Nov. 5) in connection with a call girl operation in Taipei City's Guangzhou Street Night Market, reported Apple Daily.

The Wanhua Taipei City Government Police Bureau has recently received numerous reports in its jurisdiction of sex traffickers luring customers for prostitution and recruiting women from overseas to work in the sex trade, under the guise of tourism and cosmetic surgery. The bureau also received reports of numerous foreign prostitutes seen soliciting passersby inside the Guangzhou Street Night Market in Taipei's Wanhua District.

On the evening of Nov. 5, police obtained a search warrant and raided an apartment next to the Guangzhou Street Night Market that was being used as a call girl hub to lure customers and dispatch prostitutes. Inside the apartment, police found a 19-year-old Thai call girl, who went by the alias "Pengpeng" (澎澎), a 38-year-old Chinese woman, surnamed Ching (青), and a Taiwanese man managing the operation, surnamed Hsieh (謝).

According to an initial investigation, the call center operators would post ads for sexual services online and use the social media app LINE to lure customers. The ads would boast "I provide professional services others don't," and would include the prostitute's photos, age, measurements, services offered, and price.

At the scene, police found 270 condoms, six bottles of sexual lubricant, a cell phone, and NT$3,000 in cash paid for a sexual encounter.

The Thai woman, Pengpeng, claimed that she had only been in Taiwan for three days and charged NT$2,400 for full sexual intercourse, from which she could keep NT$1,000 for herself. She said the rest of the profits went to the manager of the operation.

Pengpeng said that the sex trafficker offered her a free ticket to Taiwan. Once she arrived in the county, a person would be sent to pick her up. The Chinese woman, Ching, said that she was on a seven-day trip to Taiwan and had claimed that her purpose for entering the country was cosmetic surgery.

Police suspected that in addition to engaging in prostitution, Ching also served as a driver to pick up customers. Police are continuing to expand their investigation to identify the upstream traffickers.

After questioning, the three were transferred to the Prosecutor's Office on charges of violating the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法), indecent exposure, and breaching the the Regulations Governing the Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the People of the Mainland China Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例). The foreign call girls will be sent to the National Immigration Agency for deportation.