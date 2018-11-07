All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 15 11 3 1 23 55 40 Toronto 15 10 5 0 20 51 40 N.Y. Islanders 14 8 4 2 18 45 34 Boston 14 8 4 2 18 39 31 Montreal 15 8 5 2 18 48 45 Columbus 15 8 6 1 17 50 52 Buffalo 15 7 6 2 16 43 44 Pittsburgh 13 6 4 3 15 46 45 Washington 13 6 4 3 15 50 49 N.Y. Rangers 15 7 7 1 15 43 47 Philadelphia 15 7 7 1 15 48 56 Ottawa 15 6 6 3 15 52 62 Carolina 15 6 7 2 14 40 45 New Jersey 13 6 6 1 13 42 43 Detroit 15 5 8 2 12 40 55 Florida 11 3 5 3 9 34 41 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 14 11 3 0 22 47 30 Calgary 15 9 5 1 19 52 50 San Jose 15 8 4 3 19 50 46 Vancouver 16 9 6 1 19 49 53 Minnesota 14 8 4 2 18 43 40 Winnipeg 14 8 5 1 17 41 38 Colorado 14 7 4 3 17 52 40 Edmonton 15 8 6 1 17 44 46 Dallas 15 8 6 1 17 42 40 Chicago 15 6 6 3 15 46 56 Anaheim 16 6 7 3 15 38 46 Arizona 13 7 6 0 14 37 29 St. Louis 13 5 5 3 13 46 48 Vegas 15 6 8 1 13 34 42 Los Angeles 14 5 8 1 11 32 46

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 2, Dallas 1, OT

Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Washington 4, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 2

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 4, Dallas 1

Toronto 3, Vegas 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Montreal 3

Ottawa 7, New Jersey 3

Detroit 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 2

St. Louis 4, Carolina 1

San Jose 4, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.