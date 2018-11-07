KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian court is scheduled to set a new date for starting the defense phase of the trial for two Southeast Asian women charged with murdering the North Korean leader's half brother.

A High Court judge in August found there was enough evidence to infer that Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, along with four missing North Korean suspects, had engaged in a "well-planned conspiracy" to kill Kim.

Police escorted the women into the courthouse on Wednesday.

They are accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam's face in an airport last year and have said they thought they were playing a harmless prank. Their lawyers have told the judge both women would testify under oath in their defense.