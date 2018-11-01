  1. Home
Shih Chien University president protests against ‘Taiwan, China’ name

Protest resulted in China dropping all country names on event speakers list

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/07 15:45
Shih Chien University in Taipei (photo by Wei-Te Wong)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Shih Chien University (實踐大學) President Michael Chen (陳振貴) successfully protested against the use of the name ‘Taiwan, China’ by a conference in Beijing, reports said Wednesday.

He took the example to remind colleagues and other Taiwanese citizens that it was possible, when seeing China was belittling Taiwan, to ask for a change, the Central News Agency reported.

Chen was one of university presidents from over 30 countries to have been invited to a forum at the November 2-3 celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing.

When he received the list of participants ten days before the event, he found out he had been listed as hailing from ‘Taiwan, China,’ CNA reported.

After he told his college to contact the forum organizers, a new speakers list arrived, naming only the participants, their university and the topic of their speech, leaving out any references to their country.

In 2011, Taiwan’s Ministry of Education announced that academic papers listing ‘China’ or ‘Taiwan, China’ as the country name would not be acceptable for job, promotion or subsidy applications, Chen said.

The university president said that if Beijing tried the same tactic again, academics should demand the removal of references to China.
