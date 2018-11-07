|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Boston
|6
|4
|.600
|3½
|Philadelphia
|6
|5
|.545
|4
|Brooklyn
|5
|6
|.455
|5
|New York
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Miami
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Orlando
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Atlanta
|3
|7
|.300
|2½
|Washington
|2
|8
|.200
|3½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Indiana
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Detroit
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Chicago
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
|Cleveland
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Houston
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|New Orleans
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Dallas
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Portland
|8
|3
|.727
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|Utah
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Minnesota
|4
|7
|.364
|5½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|6
|4
|.600
|3½
|Sacramento
|6
|4
|.600
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|4
|6
|.400
|5½
|Phoenix
|2
|8
|.200
|7½
___
|Monday's Games
Houston 98, Indiana 94
Miami 120, Detroit 115, OT
Orlando 102, Cleveland 100
Chicago 116, New York 115, 2OT
Oklahoma City 122, New Orleans 116
Denver 115, Boston 107
Toronto 124, Utah 111
Golden State 117, Memphis 101
L.A. Clippers 120, Minnesota 109
|Tuesday's Games
Charlotte 113, Atlanta 102
Dallas 119, Washington 100
Brooklyn 104, Phoenix 82
Portland 118, Milwaukee 103
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Denver, 9 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.