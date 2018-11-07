HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Guam's Catholic church will file for bankruptcy — a move that lawyers say will allow the archdiocese to avoid trial in dozens of lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by priests and move toward settlements.

The announcement was made at a news conference in Guam on Wednesday.

Attorney Leander James, a lawyer working with alleged victims in the cases in Guam, said in a statement that the move is the only "realistic path" to settling more than 180 claims of abuse.

James says the filing will halt all lawsuits and create a deadline for victims to file claims. He says anyone who has not yet come forward should do so.

Guam attorney Anthony Perez, who is also working on the lawsuits, says bankruptcy does not mean the archdiocese will be shuttered.