Taiwan is not losing sleep over China-Pacific summit

Six Taiwan allies in Pacific region will refuse to attend: MOFA

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/07 14:03
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at the Legislative Yuan Wednesday. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is not worried about this month’s summit between China and the nations of the Pacific region, as the island’s six allies in the area will refuse to attend, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Wednesday.

Due to pressure from Beijing, Taiwan only has 17 official diplomatic allies left, with three countries switching to China earlier this year.

Ahead of the November 12-18 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, China has invited the nations of the Pacific Ocean for a separate summit.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told lawmakers Wednesday that Beijing did invite Taiwan’s six allies as well, but that they would turn down the invitation, the Central News Agency reported.

Responding to questions at a Legislative Yuan committee meeting, MOFA officials said they were keeping abreast of developments but were not worried about Taiwan’s allies.

At present, Nauru, Palau, the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, Kiribati and the Solomon Islands all maintain official links with Taipei.
