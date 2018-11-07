  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/07 12:22
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 10 1 .909
Boston 6 4 .600
Philadelphia 6 5 .545 4
Brooklyn 5 6 .455 5
New York 3 8 .273 7
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 6 5 .545
Miami 4 5 .444 1
Orlando 4 6 .400
Atlanta 3 7 .300
Washington 2 8 .200
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 8 1 .889
Indiana 7 4 .636 2
Detroit 4 5 .444 4
Chicago 3 8 .273 6
Cleveland 1 9 .100
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 6 3 .667
Memphis 5 4 .556 1
Houston 4 5 .444 2
New Orleans 4 6 .400
Dallas 3 7 .300
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 9 1 .900
Portland 7 3 .700 2
Oklahoma City 5 4 .556
Utah 4 6 .400 5
Minnesota 4 7 .364
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 10 1 .909
L.A. Clippers 6 4 .600
Sacramento 6 4 .600
L.A. Lakers 4 6 .400
Phoenix 2 8 .200

___

Monday's Games

Houston 98, Indiana 94

Miami 120, Detroit 115, OT

Orlando 102, Cleveland 100

Chicago 116, New York 115, 2OT

Oklahoma City 122, New Orleans 116

Denver 115, Boston 107

Toronto 124, Utah 111

Golden State 117, Memphis 101

L.A. Clippers 120, Minnesota 109

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 113, Atlanta 102

Dallas 119, Washington 100

Brooklyn 104, Phoenix 82

Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Denver, 9 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.