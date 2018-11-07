LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kris Wilkes scored a career-high 27 points, Moses Brown had a double-double in his collegiate debut, and No. 21 UCLA routed Fort Wayne 96-71 on Tuesday night to open its 100th season of basketball.

Standing 7-foot-1 — an inch shorter than Bruins great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — Brown made an impact with 19 points and 17 rebounds as well as assists on UCLA's first two baskets and blocked shots.

At times, Brown also played like a freshman when he traveled on consecutive possessions, earned a technical foul after a dunk and had four of the Bruins' 15 turnovers.

John Konchar led the Mastodons with 27 points.

UCLA led 48-31 at halftime after shooting 58 percent from the floor and controlling the boards 24-14. Wilkes had 19 points on 8 of 11 shooting at the break.

Brown got a technical after dunking for the Bruins' first basket of the second half. He grabbed a long rebound and fought through two defenders to get to the basket.

UCLA used a 12-0 run to build its largest lead at 78-50 with seven minutes left in the game. Brown scored six points and had another dunk, and Wilkes hit a 3-pointer in the spurt.

Jaylen Hands added 18 points and seven assists and Chris Smith had 13 points and eight rebounds for UCLA. Wilkes had 10 rebounds to help the Bruins dominate the boards 52-28.

Fort Wayne missed its first seven shots and got outscored 13-2 to start the game in front of a sparse crowd at Pauley Pavilion.

BIG PICTURE

Fort Wayne: The Mastodons continue a challenging nonconference schedule on Nov. 11 at Ohio State and Nov. 16 at Dayton. They were picked to finish fourth in the Summit League, two years after winning the regular-season title.

UCLA: The Bruins' first serious test of the season comes Nov. 22 against No. 10 Michigan State in the Las Vegas Invitational. Until then, they have three games against far lesser foes to prepare for the national spotlight. UCLA starts four underclassmen since it has no seniors on the roster for the first time since 2010. The Bruins are without three potential impact players: freshmen Shareef O'Neal and Tyger Campbell and redshirt freshman Cody Riley. O'Neal (heart ailment) and Campbell (torn left ACL) will miss the season, while Riley is out at least three weeks with an injured jaw.

UP NEXT

Fort Wayne: Hosts Earlham on Thursday, barely 48 hours after traveling 1,800 miles home from the West Coast.

UCLA: Hosts Long Beach State on Friday in the second of four straight home games to open the season.

