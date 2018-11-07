TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Cogeneration Corp (TCC, 台灣汽電) was awarded the contract to build two onshore substations and associated infrastructure for the 900 megawatt Greater Changhua offshore wind power project on Nov. 6.

The contract is valued at US$228 million (NT$7 billion) and is the largest of its type for Taiwan’s offshore wind industry.

The contract was commissioned by Danish power company Orsted, who is responsible for development of the Greater Changhua project, which will include four offshore sites and produce a minimum of 2.4 gigawatts of electricity. The project is expected to be operational by 2021 and is projected to power 280,000 homes.

Star Energy who is wholly owned by TCC, will be responsible for the project, which is expected to create around 800 to 1,000 local jobs. Construction is expected to begin in Q2 2019.

Matthias Bausenwein, General Manager for Orsted Asia Pacific, said "we are very pleased to collaborate with Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation on building our first two onshore substations ... We are confident that together with our Taiwanese partners we will achieve the highest of quality.”