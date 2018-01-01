  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwanese-American Grace Meng retains seat in US Congress

Taiwanese-American Grace Meng wins bid for reelection to US Congress

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/07 11:57
Grace Meng.

Grace Meng. (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese-American congresswoman Grace Meng (孟昭文) has officially won her reelection bid for the US Congress, according to AP.

With 89 percent of the votes counted and having received 90.8 percent of the votes so far, Meng has easily defeated her challenger Green Party candidate Tom Hillgardner, who only managed 9.2 percent of the votes.

Meng was born in Queens, New York on Oct. 1, 1975, but her parents moved to the U.S. from Taiwan. Her father, Jimmy Meng (孟廣瑞), is also a politician, having served as a New York State Assemblyman representing the 22nd Assembly District.

Meng was elected to the New York Assembly in 2008, where she served until she made a bid for New York's Congressional District 6  in 2012. She won her race against Republican member of the New York City Council Dan Halloran, becoming the first  Asian American elected to Congress from New York.
Election
US Congress
Taiwanese-Americans

RELATED ARTICLES

An estimated NT$9.7 billion involved in underground election gambling
An estimated NT$9.7 billion involved in underground election gambling
2018/11/05 15:59
Letter to the Editor: Mayor Ko campaign for re-election in the shadow of medical scandal
Letter to the Editor: Mayor Ko campaign for re-election in the shadow of medical scandal
2018/11/04 14:10
Taiwan to hold 7 referendums during Nov. local elections
Taiwan to hold 7 referendums during Nov. local elections
2018/10/10 10:43
China to escalate Taiwan cyberattacks ahead of local elections
China to escalate Taiwan cyberattacks ahead of local elections
2018/09/20 10:10
US Congressman calls on Trump Administration to utilize Taiwan Travel Act
US Congressman calls on Trump Administration to utilize Taiwan Travel Act
2018/09/15 16:22