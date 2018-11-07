All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 50 38 Toronto 15 10 5 0 20 51 40 Boston 14 8 4 2 18 39 31 N.Y. Islanders 14 8 4 2 18 45 34 Montreal 15 8 5 2 18 48 45 Columbus 15 8 6 1 17 50 52 Buffalo 15 7 6 2 16 43 44 Pittsburgh 13 6 4 3 15 46 45 Washington 13 6 4 3 15 50 49 Philadelphia 15 7 7 1 15 48 56 N.Y. Rangers 15 7 7 1 15 43 47 Carolina 14 6 6 2 14 39 41 New Jersey 12 6 5 1 13 39 36 Ottawa 14 5 6 3 13 45 59 Detroit 14 4 8 2 10 37 53 Florida 11 3 5 3 9 34 41 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 14 11 3 0 22 47 30 Calgary 15 9 5 1 19 52 50 Minnesota 13 8 3 2 18 40 36 Vancouver 15 9 6 0 18 47 50 Winnipeg 14 8 5 1 17 41 38 Edmonton 14 8 5 1 17 42 41 San Jose 14 7 4 3 17 46 43 Colorado 14 7 4 3 17 52 40 Dallas 15 8 6 1 17 42 40 Chicago 15 6 6 3 15 46 56 Anaheim 15 6 6 3 15 37 42 Arizona 13 7 6 0 14 37 29 Vegas 15 6 8 1 13 34 42 St. Louis 12 4 5 3 11 42 47 Los Angeles 13 4 8 1 9 28 45

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 2, Dallas 1, OT

Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Washington 4, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 2

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 4, Dallas 1

Toronto 3, Vegas 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Montreal 3

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.