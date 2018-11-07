TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A poster exhibition celebrating the 45th anniversary of Gloud Gate Dance Theater (雲門舞集), a pre-eminent Taiwanese performance group, is taking place between Nov. 16, 2018, and Jun. 23, 2019, at the gallery of Cloud Gate Theater in the New Taipei City district of Tamsui.

The exhibition will not only bring visitors on a journey reminiscing over the extensive repertoire of the troupe since its establishment in 1973, but also showcase the aesthetic development in Taiwanese society over the past half century, according to Cloud Gate.

On display are a total of 28 posters designed by local artists spanning different generations, including prominent figures such as award-winning cinematographer William Chang (張叔平) and graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真).

The posters also serve to document some of the most significant moments in the history of Cloud Gate, for example the first public performance since its conception in 1973 and its first European tour in 1981 that saw the dance theater deliver a remarkable 73 performances of “Tale of the White Serpent” (白蛇傳) in 71 cities during 90 days, reported CNA.

Another notable piece is the poster for “Legacy” (薪傳), which debuted in Chiayi on the night of Dec. 16, 1978, when the U.S. severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan. The first-generation performers of the dance were captured in the image facing the camera with a stern look, as if to demonstrate the spirit of perseverance characteristic of Taiwanese youths in those days, wrote the report.

Learn more information about the exhibition at the Facebook page of Cloud Gate.



Poster for“Tale of the White Serpent”(Photo/CNA)