TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese motorcycle company Sanyang Motor Co. (SYM, 三陽工業) will partner with state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp. to allow SYM e-scooters to link with CPC’s battery charge and replacement network.

The announcement was made at the Milan Motorcycle Show in Italy on Nov. 6, where SYM also showcased four new electric models.

Under the agreement, SYM will focus on building e-scooters, while CPC will be responsible for the battery charging and replacement network.

SYM Chairman Wu Ching-yuan (吳清源) said the partnership will cater to market trends, and suggested the move will cause least disruption to motorists, who are familiar with the location of CPC stations across Taiwan, reported Business Next.

Wu estimated the cost of developing an independent charging network is approximately NT$10 billion (US$330 million), and reasoned it made most sense for the company to focus on their core business, reported CNA.

SYM said they are not concerned about a potential crowding out effect caused by competing charging systems, like the one developed by Gogoro and used by Aeon, PGO, and Yamaha.

Under the agreement with CPC, SYM believe they have the significant manufacturer autonomy, because they have freedom to completely develop their e-scooter’s motor and charging systems, reported Business Next.

At the Milan Motorcycle Show, SYM showcased four new models, ranging from a bicycle to a 300cc equivalent e-scooter. The ED1 electric moped with a top speed of 25 km/h and EE1 e-scooter with a top speed of 130 km/h were featured prominently.