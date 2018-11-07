|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|14
|10
|3
|1
|21
|50
|38
|Toronto
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|48
|39
|Boston
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|39
|31
|Montreal
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|45
|40
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|45
|34
|Columbus
|15
|8
|6
|1
|17
|50
|52
|Buffalo
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|43
|44
|Washington
|13
|6
|4
|3
|15
|50
|49
|Pittsburgh
|13
|6
|4
|3
|15
|46
|45
|Philadelphia
|15
|7
|7
|1
|15
|48
|56
|Carolina
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|39
|41
|New Jersey
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|39
|36
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|6
|7
|1
|13
|38
|44
|Ottawa
|14
|5
|6
|3
|13
|45
|59
|Detroit
|14
|4
|8
|2
|10
|37
|53
|Florida
|11
|3
|5
|3
|9
|34
|41
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|14
|11
|3
|0
|22
|47
|30
|Calgary
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|52
|50
|Minnesota
|13
|8
|3
|2
|18
|40
|36
|Vancouver
|15
|9
|6
|0
|18
|47
|50
|Winnipeg
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|41
|38
|Edmonton
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|42
|41
|Colorado
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|52
|40
|San Jose
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|46
|43
|Dallas
|15
|8
|6
|1
|17
|42
|40
|Anaheim
|15
|6
|6
|3
|15
|37
|42
|Chicago
|15
|6
|6
|3
|15
|46
|56
|Arizona
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|37
|29
|Vegas
|14
|6
|7
|1
|13
|33
|39
|St. Louis
|12
|4
|5
|3
|11
|42
|47
|Los Angeles
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|28
|45
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 2, Dallas 1, OT
Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
Washington 4, Edmonton 2
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 2
|Tuesday's Games
Columbus 4, Dallas 1
Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Florida, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.