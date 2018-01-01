TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Gambian man was arrested for possession of marijuana after police were informed by his Taiwanese wife, who also provided information about his connection to the deceased Canadian English teacher-turned drug dealer murdered in New Taipei City's YongHe District in August of this year, reported Apple Daily.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, identified as Lamin, is currently unemployed and this year married a Taiwanese woman who his lives with on Linyi Street in Taipei City. Recently, his wife said that he had been leaving home early and staying out late, claiming he was discussing business with partners.

After talking to relatives and friends, she found that he was often visiting night clubs in Taipei City's East District. She began to suspect that he had become involved in drug dealing and on Sept. 16, Lamin stayed out all night, not returning until the next morning.

Still heavily intoxicated, he admitted to have spent the night partying at a nightclub and an argument soon ensued. Lamin started to push and shove his wife, prompting her to call the police.

Police arrived at the scene at around 7 a.m., when Lamin's wife said that he was carrying marijuana and had purchased drugs from the late Ryan Sanjay Ramgahan, the Canadian English teacher-turned drug dealer who was brutally murdered and dismembered in New Taipei's Yonghe District in August.

Police searched him and immediately found that he was in possession of eight packets of marijuana. When questioned by police, Lamin claimed that the last time he smoked marijuana was with foreign friends at a music festival in a few months ago at Dajia Riverside Park.

He claimed that he left the remainder of the cannabis in his bag and then forgot about it. When police questioned him about the identity of these friends, he gave a vague response.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the suspect is involved in the cannabis trade, are continuing the investigation, and are searching for accomplices.

The "ULTRA Taiwan 2018" concert was held in Dajia Riverside Park from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 8 and 9. Police are charging Lamin with violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例),