LOS ANGELES (AP) — With political battles raging, viewers overwhelmingly cast their TV votes for football.

According to Nielsen ratings out Tuesday, eight of the 10 most popular telecasts last week were NFL or college games and related programs.

NBC's "Sunday Night Football" Green Bay-New England contest was the week's No. 1 show and the top-rated NFL game of the season, the network said.

More than 23 million viewers saw the Patriots' 31-17 victory over the Packers.

CBS was the No. 1 network among all viewers last week, powered by the Alabama-LSU game with its 29-0 Crimson Tide victory over the Tigers. The prime-time game drew 11.5 million viewers.

A couple of top 10 series, "The Big Bang Theory" and "NCIS," also helped boost CBS. It's the most-watched network for the season so far.