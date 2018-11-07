Asia Bibi's lawyer is seeking aslyum from the Netherlands, Dutch news outlets reported on Tuesday.

Saiful Mulook defended Bibi after she was sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan.

"I am waiting for an offer from the Dutch government," Mulook was quoted as saying by website NU.nl.

He earlier told DW that the world had a duty to protect him, because if not, no lawyer in Pakistan would ever take up a blasphemy case again.

Read more: Asia Bibi's husband, Ashiq Masih, appeals to US President Donald Trump for asylum

Baying for blood

Bibi's case has divided Pakistan. The Christian mother was sentenced to death after allegedly insulting the prophet Mohammed to neighbours. The Supreme Court overturned the ruling, sparking mass protests throughout the country from people who want to see her publicly hanged.

Two politicians have already been killed for taking up her case.

At the weekend, the government struck a deal with Islamist protesters to allow a review of the decision to go forward and to block Bibi from leaving the country.

In an interview with DW, her husband appealed to US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to help the family exit the country.

Canada's foreign minister since said the safety of Bibi and her family was a priority for the country.

Bibi has been released from custody, but is under surveillance for security reasons, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting told DW.

"The security around her is very tight. I'm confident that she is safe in Pakistan,' Fawad Chaudhry said in an exclusive interview with DW.

aw/rt (Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.