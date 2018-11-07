DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Two Jewish cemeteries dating back to the 19th century in the Cape Verde islands have undergone restoration as part of a project funded by Morocco's king.

The graves' original inscriptions have been translated and placed onto bronze plaques, documenting a time when the former Portuguese colony was home to a small Jewish community.

That has all but disappeared though some descendants came Tuesday to a rededication ceremony in the archipelago off the western coast of Africa.

One of the descendants, Januario Nascimento, said he is careful to keep stories alive for his own children even though he is not a practicing Jew.

He plans to take them to the graves to show them where their ancestors now lie under flat yellow stones, their story protected for generations to come.