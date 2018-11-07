ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on voting problems in the midterm election (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

A Florida polling place was put on lockdown for about 40 minutes after a man with a gun was reported in a nearby parking lot.

Palm Bay Police Lt. Steve Bland said passers-by getting into their cars on Tuesday saw the man sitting in his vehicle with a gun on his lap. They called 911 and police arrived as the man was driving out of the parking lot.

Bland said the man was in mid-eighties and did not make any threats. He says the gun wasn't loaded.

Bland said the lockdown was a precaution, and the man was taken for a mental health evaluation but he was not arrested.

Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott said voters were not diverted to another site because the incident was resolved quickly.

____

12:25 p.m.

Voting in a Rhode Island community only accessible by ferry was interrupted briefly after the sole voting machine on the island malfunctioned.

The Rhode Island Board of Elections tweeted at about 9 a.m. Tuesday that the machine on Prudence Island "experienced a technical difficulty."

A new machine was ferried over and the board said the polling place is operating normally and all ballots have been counted.

Prudence Island in Narragansett Bay is part of the town of Portsmouth and has a population of about 200.

The board also said as of 11 a.m., more than 135,000 residents statewide had voted.

Rhode Islanders are voting in a three-way race for governor, and for congressional seats.

____

00:58 a.m.

Federal and state officials have been working for nearly two years to shore up the nation's election infrastructure from cyberattacks by Russians or others seeking to disrupt the voting process.

It turns out that many of the problems are closer to home.

Officials have identified a number of problems during early voting, from machines that changed voter selections to registration forms tossed out because of clerical errors.

Election officials and voting rights groups fear that voter confidence in the results could be undermined if such problems become even more widespread on Election Day, as millions of Americans head to the polls to decide pivotal races for Congress and governor.

___

