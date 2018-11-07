  1. Home
  2. World

Macron: WWI soldiers to be honored in Paris Pantheon

By  Associated Press
2018/11/07 01:07
French President Emmanuel Macron throws a wreath of flowers at Les Entonnoirs, a site of mines war, in Les Eparges, eastern France, Tuesday Nov. 6, 20

French President Emmanuel Macron throws a wreath of flowers at Les Entonnoirs, a site of mines war, in Les Eparges, eastern France, Tuesday Nov. 6, 20

French President Emmanuel Macron throws a wreath of flowers at Les Entonnoirs, a site of mines war, in Les Eparges, eastern France, Tuesday Nov. 6, 20

French President Emmanuel Macron throws a wreath of flowers at Les Entonnoirs, a site of mines war, in Les Eparges, eastern France, Tuesday Nov. 6, 20

French President Emmanuel Macron, with a relative of Lieutenant Robert Porchon, left, arrives to pay his respect by the tomb of Lieutenant Robert Porc

French President Emmanuel Macron, with a relative of Lieutenant Robert Porchon, left, arrives to pay his respect by the tomb of Lieutenant Robert Porc

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to pay his respect by the tomb of Lieutenant Robert Porchon, brother-in-arms of French writer Maurice Genevoi

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to pay his respect by the tomb of Lieutenant Robert Porchon, brother-in-arms of French writer Maurice Genevoi

The statue of Maurice Genevoix is pictured in morning mist in the village of Les Eparges, northern France, before a ceremony to pay tribute to the Fre

The statue of Maurice Genevoix is pictured in morning mist in the village of Les Eparges, northern France, before a ceremony to pay tribute to the Fre

LES EPARGES, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that those who fought during World War I will be collectively honored at the Pantheon monument in Paris, a resting place for some of France's most distinguished names.

Macron, who was visiting a WWI battlefield in eastern France Tuesday, said all soldiers as well as the women supporting them between 1914 and 1918 will be remembered at the monument next year.

He said French writer Maurice Genevoix, "the spokesman of the soldiers", will also be interred there at the same time.

Genevoix, who was wounded in WWI, wrote a series of books based on his experience.

More than 60 world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, are expected to attend the commemoration of the centenary of the Armistice in Paris Sunday.