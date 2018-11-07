India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Scoreboard

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Scoreboard on Tuesday of the second Twenty20 between India and the West Indies at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium:

India

Rohit Sharma not out 111

Shikhar Dhawan c Pooran b Allen 43

Rishabh Pant c Hetmyer b Pierre 5

Lokesh Rahul not out 26

Extras: (8w, 2nb) 10

TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 195

Overs: 20

Did not bat: Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed.

Fall of wickets: 1-123, 2-133.

Bowling: Oshane Thomas 4-1-27-0 (1nb), Keemo Paul 4-0-30-0 (1nb, 2w), Khary Pierre 4-0-49-1 (4w), Carlos Brathwaite 4-0-56-0 (1w), Fabian Allen 4-0-33-1 (1w).

West Indies

Shai Hope b Ahmed 6

Shimron Hetmyer c Dhawan b Ahmed 15

Darren Bravo c Sharma b Yadav 23

Denesh Ramdin c Sharma b Kumar 10

Nicholas Pooran b Yadav 4

Kieron Pollard c & b Bumrah 6

Carlos Brathwaite not out 15

Fabian Allen run out Pandya 0

Keemo Paul c Sharma b Kumar 20

Khary Pierre c & b Bumrah 1

Oshane Thomas not out 8

Extras: (4b, 3lb, 9w) 16

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 124

Overs: 20

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-33, 3-48, 4-52, 5-68, 6-81, 7-81, 8-114, 9-116.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-12-2, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-30-2 (1w), Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-20-2 (1w), Krunal Pandya 4-0-23-0 (7w), Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-32-2.

Result: India wins by 71 runs.

Series: India leads 2-0

Toss: West Indies.

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary and CK Nandan, India.

Third umpire: C Samshuddin, India. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.