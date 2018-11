LUCKNOW, India (AP) — India has won the Twenty20 series from West Indies after winning the second match by 71 runs.

___

India 195-2 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 111 not out), def. West Indies 124-9 in 20 overs (Darren Bravo 23; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-12, Jasprit Bumrah 2-20) by 71 runs