BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President-elect Jair Bolsonaro is insisting on his respect for Brazil's constitution — implicitly responding to fears his administration might roll back civil rights.

Bolsonaro attended a ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Brazil's constitution and said the document is "the true north" of democracy.

It was his first trip to the capital since he won the election last month. He was severely wounded in a knife attack during a campaign event in September and has largely kept to his home in Rio de Janeiro in recent weeks.

Boslonaro has repeatedly disparaged women, black people and gays and some fear those remarks will affect policy when he takes office Jan. 1.