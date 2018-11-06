Three high-profile Olympic and Paralympic athletes are incensed over a proposed age minimum that would eliminate their choice to be the next president of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

A list of guidelines under consideration includes a requirement that any candidate to replace Craig Reedie be at least 45. Reedie's term expires next year.

That would eliminate 41-year-old Linda Helleland of Norway, who has emerged as a favorite among athletes who want to see radical change in WADA following the agency's much-criticized decision to reinstate Russia's anti-doping operation.

Members of Athletes for Clean Sport , Sebastian Samuelsson, Callum Skinner and Ali Jawad, released a statement this week calling the proposal "totally unacceptable."

The proposal will be discussed at WADA's board meeting next week.

WADA officials say the proposal came not from their leadership, but from representatives of the international governments that provide half the agency's funding.