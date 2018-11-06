LUCKNOW, India (AP) — West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second Twenty20 on Tuesday.

India leads the three-match series after winning the first game in Kolkata by five wickets.

The West Indies made one change, with left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran in for Rovman Powell.

India also made a change, as fit-again fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaced Umesh Yadav.

The Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium, named after India's former prime minister who died this year, is the country's 52nd international venue.

Dew is expected to play a role in proceedings given the early winter conditions in north India.

Previously, India won the test series 2-0 and the five-match one-day international series 3-1.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed.

West Indies: Shai Hope, Denesh Ramdin, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas.

