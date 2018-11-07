TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan Ladies Professional Golf Association (TLPGA) chairwoman Cheng Mei-Chi (鄭美琦) said on Tuesday that the 2018 Tainan Professional Golf Ladies Open, which will take place in Tainan Nov. 7 – 9, attracts as many as 99 international players to participate, according to a Chinese-language Liberty Times report.

The golf open will be held at Nan Yi Golf Country Club in the city’s Guanmiao District, and the total purse of event is NT$3 million, according to the TLPGA.

Cheng said the golf open obtained the sponsorship from 26 local enterprises in Tainan, adding that she hopes the championship trophy can be retained in the country, the report said.

Cheng said she hopes more high-potential Taiwanese golfers will emerge through their participation in TLPGA tournaments and one day become shining stars on the international stage, according to the report.

She also said golf is both a good sport and a good form of recreation because players can appreciate the nice, green environment of the golf course while competing, the report said. Many golf courses in Taiwan are brainchildren of many famed domestic and international designers, she said, adding that she hopes more people in Taiwan can take up golf.