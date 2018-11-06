TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's prime minister has accused the country's president of violating the constitution by refusing to appoint a new interior minister.

Edi Rama was speaking Tuesday at an extraordinary parliamentary session convened to discharge the former interior minister, who resigned 10 days ago.

Rama said President Ilir Meta created an "unprecedented situation" when he refused to appoint the new nominee Sander Lleshi, a former army general. Meta said he was not fully convinced but gave no reasons.

"The crisis is neither personal nor political one. The crisis is constitutional," said Rama.

Fighting organized crime, drug trafficking and corruption are top priorities for Albania, which is seeking to launch full membership negotiations with the European Union next year.