Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 6, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A t-storm around;87;77;SSE;7;75%;64%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny;94;74;Plenty of sun;91;74;NNE;5;40%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;65;50;Mostly sunny;66;51;ENE;7;75%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, cooler;63;50;Sunshine;67;52;E;5;59%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;63;46;A little a.m. rain;58;45;S;15;78%;78%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;32;26;A bit of p.m. snow;34;27;NNE;9;58%;82%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;70;44;Rain and drizzle;51;38;E;5;60%;65%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy, a flurry;35;28;Low clouds;33;27;W;10;65%;70%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;88;73;Variable clouds;89;70;SE;10;58%;14%;10

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;68;57;Partly sunny;69;53;N;7;59%;17%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;68;52;Clouding up;71;61;NNW;8;69%;44%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;71;55;Nice with some sun;70;56;NE;4;82%;72%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;86;73;A t-storm or two;89;73;E;5;77%;72%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;84;64;Partly sunny;84;60;ENE;6;40%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with some sun;96;80;Partly sunny;95;79;NNE;7;54%;17%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of sun;62;51;Clouds and sun;66;51;NW;10;63%;11%;2

Beijing, China;Cool with some sun;54;32;Partly sunny;55;34;SSW;5;40%;5%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds and fog;66;50;Mild with sunshine;67;46;SE;12;64%;30%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, mild;63;47;Partly sunny, mild;61;45;SSW;5;78%;13%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;65;50;A little a.m. rain;66;47;SE;5;74%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;A p.m. t-storm;74;63;ENE;10;84%;93%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;60;43;Partly sunny;60;44;E;11;75%;30%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds and fog;68;48;A little a.m. rain;55;44;SSW;12;71%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty drizzle;60;46;Spotty drizzle;60;43;ENE;6;60%;43%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mild with sunshine;63;43;Partly sunny, mild;62;42;SE;6;69%;30%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;76;58;Clouds and sun, nice;72;61;NE;12;58%;1%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, warm;91;66;A t-storm around;90;66;NW;4;37%;63%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;66;56;Spotty showers;68;56;E;8;63%;70%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;80;63;Sunshine, pleasant;80;63;N;6;43%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;65;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;54;SSE;8;44%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;80;67;A shower or t-storm;80;68;ENE;3;78%;74%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;90;75;Decreasing clouds;89;76;NNE;7;69%;8%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, windy;50;35;Clouds and sun;44;31;WNW;14;60%;8%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;NNE;7;78%;84%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partial sunshine;53;46;Partly sunny;53;44;SSW;7;92%;10%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;83;74;Cloudy;84;77;N;10;73%;7%;3

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;76;60;Cooler;64;51;ENE;10;85%;67%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;91;74;Clouds and sun;91;75;ESE;8;76%;32%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;81;54;Hazy sun;83;55;WSW;7;37%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;52;25;Periods of sun;42;25;SW;7;61%;68%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;82;72;Hazy sunshine;88;68;NNE;5;68%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;97;74;Downpours;90;75;NNE;4;73%;84%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;54;42;Periods of rain;49;40;SSW;13;91%;91%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;68;37;Cloudy;63;39;N;6;33%;58%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;65;55;Periods of sun;66;57;WSW;11;74%;23%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;87;69;A little rain;83;70;NE;7;79%;82%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partial sunshine;88;67;A stray t-shower;86;55;SE;7;47%;90%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;86;71;Partly sunny;86;70;E;8;65%;32%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;44;44;Partly sunny, mist;50;43;S;8;95%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;High clouds;95;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;E;6;79%;74%;3

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and humid;85;73;Sunshine and humid;83;72;E;9;71%;15%;5

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, a shower;84;71;A shower in the p.m.;85;70;NE;4;65%;62%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;91;67;Partly sunny, nice;89;68;SE;5;51%;27%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;77;49;Hazy sun;78;51;NE;4;53%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;65;55;Partly sunny;63;55;ENE;9;73%;30%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;93;78;Showers and t-storms;91;78;N;6;73%;92%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;90;77;Sunny and nice;90;76;N;8;44%;28%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Variable cloudiness;78;49;A t-storm in spots;68;44;ENE;8;45%;45%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, nice and warm;72;34;Nice with sunshine;71;36;NNE;4;17%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;90;63;Hazy sun;92;65;W;5;21%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with sunshine;72;46;Sunny and nice;73;46;S;5;57%;10%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;96;69;Sunny and pleasant;96;70;NNW;10;15%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;49;32;Partly sunny;50;31;SSE;6;81%;0%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;75;Partly sunny;88;75;NE;5;63%;44%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;W;6;73%;67%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, humid;91;76;A brief shower;91;73;NNE;4;67%;56%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;NNW;5;76%;79%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;41;Showers and t-storms;56;40;ENE;9;73%;82%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;87;76;A thunderstorm;86;77;SSW;6;80%;65%;3

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;70;63;Some sun, pleasant;70;63;S;8;76%;19%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;64;55;A shower in the a.m.;63;50;NW;6;71%;66%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;60;52;Rain tapering off;56;43;SW;14;83%;68%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;75;57;Patchy fog, then sun;73;55;S;5;69%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;89;77;Mostly cloudy;84;76;WSW;6;75%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;53;47;A shower;58;42;SW;7;66%;66%;3

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;86;79;A shower or two;85;78;N;4;73%;82%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;91;75;A t-storm around;90;76;ESE;6;71%;77%;7

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine, pleasant;89;78;A stray shower;89;77;ENE;7;67%;55%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Rain, not as warm;76;49;A few showers;60;44;WSW;12;57%;86%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun, nice;77;54;Periods of sun;75;55;NNE;5;50%;44%;7

Miami, United States;Some sun;86;77;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;NE;8;72%;73%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;51;38;Partly sunny;49;33;S;7;84%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;77;Mostly sunny, nice;87;78;ESE;8;71%;12%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;High clouds;71;57;Partly sunny, nice;71;56;NE;11;57%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Periods of rain;53;43;A stray shower;50;37;WSW;12;71%;63%;1

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;42;35;Mostly sunny;45;35;W;6;85%;7%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;95;78;Hazy sun and warm;96;77;N;9;39%;2%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;81;56;Partly sunny;81;57;NNE;9;51%;6%;11

New York, United States;Rain and a t-storm;66;51;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;45;WSW;21;47%;7%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;75;53;Sunshine and nice;75;54;NE;6;52%;11%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Intermittent snow;33;16;Cloudy;25;22;SW;9;92%;73%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;72;54;Partly sunny;71;53;NNE;6;56%;22%;3

Oslo, Norway;Areas of drizzle;47;40;Spotty drizzle;45;42;NE;4;72%;79%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Windy with rain;52;41;Showers around;49;34;WSW;18;72%;70%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;77;Cloudy, downpours;80;77;N;11;85%;91%;3

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;NW;7;78%;65%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;91;76;A brief shower;91;75;ENE;7;70%;57%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny, mild;64;47;A little a.m. rain;55;40;WSW;13;64%;65%;0

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;66;49;Sunny and nice;72;52;SSE;11;38%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;ENE;8;75%;80%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;89;76;A t-storm around;92;76;ESE;11;69%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;70;Partly sunny;90;70;E;5;52%;29%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, fog early;63;45;Fog, then some sun;61;44;SSE;4;64%;27%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun, nice;63;47;Cloudy;55;48;ENE;4;76%;44%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;68;54;Heavy p.m. showers;70;54;NNW;8;62%;94%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partial sunshine;68;49;Plenty of sunshine;67;50;SE;5;69%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Sunny intervals;87;76;A morning shower;86;77;E;9;66%;79%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;43;41;Rain and drizzle;44;37;NNW;5;80%;82%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;52;42;Lots of sun, mild;52;42;SSE;6;87%;2%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;78;69;Rain and drizzle;79;70;ESE;7;77%;80%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;87;65;Nice with some sun;85;66;SSE;8;30%;13%;5

Rome, Italy;Thundershower;70;55;Spotty showers;66;51;N;5;71%;72%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;43;40;Mild with low clouds;48;42;SSE;4;94%;15%;0

San Francisco, United States;Abundant sunshine;68;49;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;NW;6;46%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;79;61;A t-storm in spots;81;62;ENE;6;66%;65%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;74;A shower or two;84;75;E;8;76%;83%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;76;65;A t-storm in spots;76;65;N;5;95%;65%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;74;46;Nice with some sun;75;48;ENE;4;35%;29%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;90;59;Sunny and very warm;93;59;SW;5;25%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;84;71;An afternoon shower;84;72;N;6;75%;64%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;59;50;A brief shower;61;46;E;5;68%;66%;3

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;54;44;Sun and some clouds;52;37;NE;5;72%;28%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clearing;62;47;Low clouds;60;48;NE;3;72%;68%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;68;63;Rain and drizzle;68;57;SE;9;86%;96%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;92;77;Showers and t-storms;90;79;NW;8;78%;80%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Low clouds and fog;65;40;Spotty drizzle;60;38;SE;8;68%;51%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;87;76;A shower or two;86;74;ESE;9;79%;86%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy, mist;50;41;Low clouds and fog;50;43;SSE;5;93%;7%;0

Sydney, Australia;Periods of sun;84;70;Rain, not as warm;74;55;SW;11;82%;99%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;86;73;Abundant sunshine;87;71;ESE;8;67%;9%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;47;43;Areas of low clouds;51;40;SSE;6;92%;26%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;57;42;Cloudy;53;37;WSW;6;54%;85%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;55;44;Mainly cloudy;51;41;NE;6;76%;39%;1

Tehran, Iran;A few showers;56;48;Partly sunny;60;48;SSE;6;43%;41%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower;75;63;Partly sunny;76;62;ENE;6;60%;32%;4

Tirana, Albania;Nice with sunshine;77;50;Partly sunny;76;51;ENE;4;52%;66%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon showers;68;60;Mostly cloudy;67;57;NNE;10;58%;44%;2

Toronto, Canada;Windy;55;42;Mostly cloudy, windy;46;36;WSW;18;69%;37%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Variable cloudiness;77;63;Partly sunny, nice;76;63;N;6;60%;27%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;71;55;Clouds and sun;70;53;SSE;4;73%;6%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Brilliant sunshine;36;9;Becoming cloudy;33;10;N;6;29%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of sun;52;40;Mostly sunny;51;36;NE;3;56%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, mild;63;48;Partly sunny, mild;62;47;SE;12;67%;19%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;91;69;Sunny and hot;92;70;N;4;55%;10%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mild with some sun;54;42;Partly sunny, mild;51;37;S;8;88%;1%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and warm;61;45;Sunny and mild;59;42;SSE;7;74%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;61;57;Increasing clouds;64;59;NNW;28;77%;68%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing and hot;96;71;Plenty of sun;93;71;NNW;5;64%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Rain and drizzle;55;37;Mostly cloudy;52;32;NW;2;68%;44%;1

