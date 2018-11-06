Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 6, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSE;12;75%;64%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny;34;23;Plenty of sun;33;23;NNE;8;40%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;18;10;Mostly sunny;19;11;ENE;11;75%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, cooler;17;10;Sunshine;19;11;E;8;59%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;17;8;A little a.m. rain;15;7;S;24;78%;78%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;0;-3;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-3;NNE;14;58%;82%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;21;7;Rain and drizzle;11;3;E;9;60%;65%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy, a flurry;2;-2;Low clouds;1;-3;W;16;65%;70%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;31;23;Variable clouds;32;21;SE;15;58%;14%;10

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;20;14;Partly sunny;20;12;N;11;59%;17%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;20;11;Clouding up;22;16;NNW;13;69%;44%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;22;13;Nice with some sun;21;13;NE;7;82%;72%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;30;23;A t-storm or two;32;23;E;8;77%;72%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;29;18;Partly sunny;29;15;ENE;10;40%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with some sun;36;27;Partly sunny;35;26;NNE;11;54%;17%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of sun;17;11;Clouds and sun;19;11;NW;16;63%;11%;2

Beijing, China;Cool with some sun;12;0;Partly sunny;13;1;SSW;9;40%;5%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds and fog;19;10;Mild with sunshine;19;8;SE;19;64%;30%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, mild;17;8;Partly sunny, mild;16;7;SSW;9;78%;13%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;19;10;A little a.m. rain;19;8;SE;8;74%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;ENE;16;84%;93%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;16;6;Partly sunny;15;7;E;17;75%;30%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds and fog;20;9;A little a.m. rain;13;7;SSW;20;71%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty drizzle;15;8;Spotty drizzle;16;6;ENE;9;60%;43%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mild with sunshine;17;6;Partly sunny, mild;17;6;SE;10;69%;30%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;25;14;Clouds and sun, nice;22;16;NE;19;58%;1%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, warm;33;19;A t-storm around;32;19;NW;6;37%;63%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;19;13;Spotty showers;20;13;E;12;63%;70%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;26;17;Sunshine, pleasant;27;17;N;9;43%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;18;10;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;12;SSE;13;44%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;27;19;A shower or t-storm;27;20;ENE;4;78%;74%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;32;24;Decreasing clouds;31;25;NNE;12;69%;8%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, windy;10;2;Clouds and sun;7;-1;WNW;23;60%;8%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;NNE;11;78%;84%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partial sunshine;12;8;Partly sunny;12;7;SSW;11;92%;10%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;Cloudy;29;25;N;16;73%;7%;3

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;25;16;Cooler;18;11;ENE;16;85%;67%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;33;23;Clouds and sun;33;24;ESE;12;76%;32%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;27;12;Hazy sun;28;13;WSW;11;37%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;11;-4;Periods of sun;6;-4;SW;11;61%;68%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;28;22;Hazy sunshine;31;20;NNE;9;68%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;36;23;Downpours;32;24;NNE;7;73%;84%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;12;6;Periods of rain;10;4;SSW;20;91%;91%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;20;3;Cloudy;17;4;N;10;33%;58%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;18;13;Periods of sun;19;14;WSW;18;74%;23%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;31;21;A little rain;29;21;NE;11;79%;82%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partial sunshine;31;19;A stray t-shower;30;13;SE;11;47%;90%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny;30;21;E;13;65%;32%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;7;7;Partly sunny, mist;10;6;S;13;95%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;High clouds;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;E;9;79%;74%;3

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and humid;29;23;Sunshine and humid;28;22;E;14;71%;15%;5

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, a shower;29;22;A shower in the p.m.;29;21;NE;7;65%;62%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny, nice;32;20;SE;8;51%;27%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;25;9;Hazy sun;26;10;NE;7;53%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;18;13;Partly sunny;17;13;ENE;15;73%;30%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;34;26;Showers and t-storms;33;26;N;10;73%;92%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;Sunny and nice;32;25;N;13;44%;28%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Variable cloudiness;25;9;A t-storm in spots;20;7;ENE;12;45%;45%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, nice and warm;22;1;Nice with sunshine;22;2;NNE;6;17%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;32;17;Hazy sun;33;18;W;8;21%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with sunshine;22;8;Sunny and nice;23;8;S;8;57%;10%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;36;20;Sunny and pleasant;35;21;NNW;16;15%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;9;0;Partly sunny;10;0;SSE;9;81%;0%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NE;9;63%;44%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;W;9;73%;67%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, humid;33;24;A brief shower;33;23;NNE;7;67%;56%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;NNW;8;76%;79%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;5;Showers and t-storms;13;4;ENE;15;73%;82%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;31;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;SSW;9;80%;65%;3

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;21;17;Some sun, pleasant;21;17;S;13;76%;19%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;18;13;A shower in the a.m.;17;10;NW;9;71%;66%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;15;11;Rain tapering off;14;6;SW;23;83%;68%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;24;14;Patchy fog, then sun;23;13;S;8;69%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;32;25;Mostly cloudy;29;25;WSW;10;75%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;12;8;A shower;14;6;SW;12;66%;66%;3

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;N;6;73%;82%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;A t-storm around;32;24;ESE;10;71%;77%;7

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine, pleasant;32;25;A stray shower;32;25;ENE;12;67%;55%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Rain, not as warm;24;9;A few showers;16;7;WSW;19;57%;86%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun, nice;25;12;Periods of sun;24;13;NNE;8;50%;44%;7

Miami, United States;Some sun;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;NE;14;72%;73%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;10;3;Partly sunny;9;0;S;11;84%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;ESE;14;71%;12%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;High clouds;22;14;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;NE;18;57%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Periods of rain;11;6;A stray shower;10;3;WSW;20;71%;63%;1

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;5;2;Mostly sunny;7;2;W;10;85%;7%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;35;26;Hazy sun and warm;36;25;N;15;39%;2%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;27;13;Partly sunny;27;14;NNE;15;51%;6%;11

New York, United States;Rain and a t-storm;19;11;Mostly sunny, breezy;15;7;WSW;33;47%;7%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;24;12;Sunshine and nice;24;12;NE;9;52%;11%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Intermittent snow;0;-9;Cloudy;-4;-6;SW;15;92%;73%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;22;12;Partly sunny;22;12;NNE;9;56%;22%;3

Oslo, Norway;Areas of drizzle;8;5;Spotty drizzle;7;5;NE;7;72%;79%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Windy with rain;11;5;Showers around;9;1;WSW;29;72%;70%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;25;Cloudy, downpours;27;25;N;18;85%;91%;3

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NW;11;78%;65%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;24;A brief shower;33;24;ENE;11;70%;57%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny, mild;18;8;A little a.m. rain;13;4;WSW;21;64%;65%;0

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;19;9;Sunny and nice;22;11;SSE;17;38%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;ENE;13;75%;80%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;32;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ESE;17;69%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny;32;21;E;8;52%;29%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, fog early;17;7;Fog, then some sun;16;7;SSE;7;64%;27%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun, nice;17;8;Cloudy;13;9;ENE;6;76%;44%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;20;12;Heavy p.m. showers;21;12;NNW;12;62%;94%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partial sunshine;20;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;SE;7;69%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Sunny intervals;30;24;A morning shower;30;25;E;14;66%;79%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;6;5;Rain and drizzle;7;3;NNW;8;80%;82%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;11;6;Lots of sun, mild;11;5;SSE;10;87%;2%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;26;21;Rain and drizzle;26;21;ESE;12;77%;80%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;31;18;Nice with some sun;29;19;SSE;12;30%;13%;5

Rome, Italy;Thundershower;21;13;Spotty showers;19;11;N;7;71%;72%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;6;4;Mild with low clouds;9;6;SSE;6;94%;15%;0

San Francisco, United States;Abundant sunshine;20;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;NW;10;46%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;16;A t-storm in spots;27;16;ENE;9;66%;65%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;24;A shower or two;29;24;E;12;76%;83%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;A t-storm in spots;24;18;N;8;95%;65%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;23;8;Nice with some sun;24;9;ENE;7;35%;29%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;32;15;Sunny and very warm;34;15;SW;9;25%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;29;22;An afternoon shower;29;22;N;10;75%;64%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;15;10;A brief shower;16;8;E;9;68%;66%;3

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;12;7;Sun and some clouds;11;3;NE;8;72%;28%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clearing;17;9;Low clouds;16;9;NE;5;72%;68%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;20;17;Rain and drizzle;20;14;SE;15;86%;96%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Showers and t-storms;32;26;NW;13;78%;80%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Low clouds and fog;19;4;Spotty drizzle;16;3;SE;12;68%;51%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;31;24;A shower or two;30;24;ESE;15;79%;86%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy, mist;10;5;Low clouds and fog;10;6;SSE;7;93%;7%;0

Sydney, Australia;Periods of sun;29;21;Rain, not as warm;23;13;SW;18;82%;99%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;30;23;Abundant sunshine;31;22;ESE;13;67%;9%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;8;6;Areas of low clouds;11;4;SSE;10;92%;26%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;14;6;Cloudy;12;3;WSW;9;54%;85%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;13;7;Mainly cloudy;11;5;NE;9;76%;39%;1

Tehran, Iran;A few showers;13;9;Partly sunny;16;9;SSE;9;43%;41%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower;24;17;Partly sunny;25;17;ENE;9;60%;32%;4

Tirana, Albania;Nice with sunshine;25;10;Partly sunny;24;10;ENE;6;52%;66%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon showers;20;15;Mostly cloudy;19;14;NNE;17;58%;44%;2

Toronto, Canada;Windy;13;6;Mostly cloudy, windy;8;2;WSW;29;69%;37%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Variable cloudiness;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;N;9;60%;27%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;22;13;Clouds and sun;21;12;SSE;7;73%;6%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Brilliant sunshine;2;-13;Becoming cloudy;1;-12;N;9;29%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of sun;11;4;Mostly sunny;10;2;NE;5;56%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, mild;17;9;Partly sunny, mild;17;8;SE;19;67%;19%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;33;20;Sunny and hot;33;21;N;7;55%;10%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mild with some sun;12;6;Partly sunny, mild;11;3;S;12;88%;1%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and warm;16;7;Sunny and mild;15;5;SSE;12;74%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;16;14;Increasing clouds;18;15;NNW;44;77%;68%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing and hot;35;22;Plenty of sun;34;22;NNW;8;64%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Rain and drizzle;13;3;Mostly cloudy;11;0;NW;3;68%;44%;1

_____

