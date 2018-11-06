TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Xiao Wulai Skywalk, located in Fuxing District of Taoyuan City, is the hottest travel destination in the city, according to a ranking on Taoyuan Travel, a travel activity website sponsored by the city’s department of tourism.

Taoyuan City Government spent NT$8 million to build the skywalk, the bottom of which is made of tempered glass, a report on Taoyuan Travel said. The skywalk extends out 11 meters from the edge of a cliff, enabling patrons to look down from over 70 meters onto Xiao Wulai Waterfall cascading below them, the report said.

Standing at the end of the transparent skywalk, visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of the spectacular river valley and find a titillating sensation while looking down over the waterfalls under their feet, according to the report.

People planning on going can apply for admission to the skywalk online, in advance, via this site, or go to the slate square of the Xiao Wulai Scenic Area to obtain a time slot for admission on the same day, the report said.

Admission is NT$50 for adults. There is a daily limit on the number of people allowed to visit the skywalk, now set at 3,600. The skywalk is closed every Tuesday.

For more information about the skywalk, refer to this website