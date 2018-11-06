A relative sprinkles flowers during a prayer for the victims of the crashed Lion Air flight 610 on an Indonesia Navy ship in the waters where the airp
KARAWANG, Indonesia (AP) — Hundreds of relatives of victims have prayed and thrown flowers into the Java Sea where a Lion Air jet plunged into the water more than a week ago, killing all 189 people on board.
Two Indonesian navy vessels took the relatives to the crash location on Tuesday where a massive search effort is still underway.
Many wept when they saw search personnel working. Officials from the navy, search and rescue agency and Lion Air threw wreaths into the sea.
Santun, who uses a single name, said visiting the location helped him grieve.
He said, "Up until now I believed that my daughter would be found safely but if God decided differently and my daughter is found dead or not even found then as a father I would sincerely accept it."