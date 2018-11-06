SHANGHAI (AP) — China has given companies linked to U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter 18 new trademarks in the last two months, raising concerns about conflicts of interest in the White House on the eve of national elections.

The trademarks cover products from perfume to voting machines and will be finalized after 90 days if no one objects.

Ivanka Trump said in July she was shutting her namesake brand to focus on her role as a White House adviser.

Critics have been especially concerned that China, where the courts and bureaucracy are designed to reflect the will of the ruling Communist Party, could try to use the Trump family's valuable intellectual property for political leverage.

China has said it handles all trademark applications equally under the law.