TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In order to retain and attract outstanding international students to seek employment in Taiwan, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) on Nov.1 passed a law amendment that allows foreign graduates to extend their stay on the island from 6 months to a year.

Under the effect of Regulations Governing Visiting, Residency, and Permanent Residency of Aliens, foreigners coming to Taiwan for investment or employment as well as international students can apply for residency extension on the island up to six months after the end of their contract and graduation.

Nevertheless, the MOI stated that international students who graduated from Taiwanese universities have gained a certain level of understanding of Taiwanese culture, an adaption of culture and better language abilities. Thus, they should be given priority and longer time to seek employment in Taiwan.

The bill was altered to allow international students to extend their stay for 6 months right after graduation. In case they are in the middle of a job search or need more time to complete their work permit application, another six-month extension will be given.

As for foreign professional employees working in Taiwan, those having children under 18 or above 20 with disabilities can apply for two extensions of a 6-month period of stay.

Taiwan currently faces a talent imbalance as more Taiwanese citizens are leaving the country to seek employment abroad, whereas most foreigners entering Taiwan are non-professionals.