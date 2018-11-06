TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taipei City Orchestra will play in New York City for the first time on the evening of Nov. 6.

Chinese Grammy-winning pipa virtuoso Wu Man (吳蠻) will team up with the Taipei City Orchestra, and the concert will feature the sounds and style of Taiwan, reported CNA.

Taipei City Orchestra established in 1979, is Taiwan’s first professional orchestra. The orchestra has toured over 20 countries.

Orchestra conductor Cheng Li-pin (鄭立彬) told a press conference that the concert will be very Taiwanese in style.

The program will include performances of “The Parade of Gods” by Chen Shu-si (陳樹熙), “Soul of the Loess Plateau” by Qu Wen-jun (曲文軍), “Yao-ji” by Cheng Kuang-Chih (鄭光智), and “Sketches of Taiwan” by Bao Yuan-kai (鮑元愷).

Cheng said the program reflects the style and folk melody of different parts of Taiwan, and he hopes that the event will help transport the audience across Taiwan.

The concert will also include an encore featuring the music of operetta “Candide,” as written by U.S. composer Leonard Bernstein.

The concert billed as “Sketches of Taiwan: Wu Man and Taipei Chinese Orchestra” will be staged at the Carnegie Hall at 8.00 p.m. on Nov. 6.



Event flyer. (Image from Taipei Chinese Orchestra)