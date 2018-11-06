LONDON (AP) — London police have arrested five people over a video that showed a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire.

The Metropolitan Police say the men turned themselves in late Monday and were arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after allegedly creating an effigy of the fire-ravaged west London apartment building. The men, ranging in ages from 19 to 55, were taken into custody.

Survivors of the 2017 blaze that killed 72 people in the London apartment tower expressed disgust at the video, which showed a large flammable model marked "Grenfell Tower," complete with paper figures at the windows, being set on fire.

Khadijah Mamudu, whose mother and younger brother escaped the June 14, 2017, firestorm, called the burning of the model a "vile act."