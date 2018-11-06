TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s foreign ministry denied Tuesday that the government has plans to purchase bonds issued by the Nicaraguan government, calling a related news report disinformation.

Alexander Yui (俞大㵢), director-general of the ministry’s Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, called the report published by a Nicaraguan news company disinformation at a press briefing on Tuesday, as reported by Central News Agency.

The report, published in October, suggested that the Taiwanese government has plans to purchase Financial Stability Bonds worth US$280 million (NT$8.6 billion) from the Nicaraguan government to help stabilize the country’s economy.

According to Yui, Taiwan’s ambassador in Nicaragua Jaime Wu (吳進木) publicly refuted the report shortly after its release by saying that while the cooperative projects between Taiwan and Nicaragua were being undertaken as planned, the Taiwanese government did not have plans to buy bonds issued by Nicaragua.

The Latin American nation, one of Taiwan’s 17 remaining allies in the world, has been stricken by anti-government protests since April that call for the resignation of President Daniel Ortega due to his pension reforms.

Yui noted that the government has been closely watching how the socio-political situation of Taiwan's Latin American ally develops. It urged the Nicaraguan government to try to solve disputes through peaceful communication.