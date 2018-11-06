  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan has no plans to purchase Nicaraguan bonds: Foreign Ministry

A MOFA official on Nov. 6 called a related news report disinformation

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/06 17:28
Anti-government protestors since April have called for the resignation ofNicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (Source: Wikimedia Commons/ Voice of Ameri

Anti-government protestors since April have called for the resignation ofNicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (Source: Wikimedia Commons/ Voice of Ameri

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s foreign ministry denied Tuesday that the government has plans to purchase bonds issued by the Nicaraguan government, calling a related news report disinformation.

Alexander Yui (俞大㵢), director-general of the ministry’s Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, called the report published by a Nicaraguan news company disinformation at a press briefing on Tuesday, as reported by Central News Agency

The report, published in October, suggested that the Taiwanese government has plans to purchase Financial Stability Bonds worth US$280 million (NT$8.6 billion) from the Nicaraguan government to help stabilize the country’s economy. 

According to Yui, Taiwan’s ambassador in Nicaragua Jaime Wu (吳進木) publicly refuted the report shortly after its release by saying that while the cooperative projects between Taiwan and Nicaragua were being undertaken as planned, the Taiwanese government did not have plans to buy bonds issued by Nicaragua.

The Latin American nation, one of Taiwan’s 17 remaining allies in the world, has been stricken by anti-government protests since April that call for the resignation of President Daniel Ortega due to his pension reforms.

Yui noted that the government has been closely watching how the socio-political situation of Taiwan's Latin American ally develops. It urged the Nicaraguan government to try to solve disputes through peaceful communication. 
Taiwan-Nicaragua relations
Latin America allies
Central America

RELATED ARTICLES

Central American trade delegation visits I-Mei factory in Taoyuan, Taiwan
Central American trade delegation visits I-Mei factory in Taoyuan, Taiwan
2018/11/02 15:47
Taiwan donates to Belize Police Department to help upgrade equipment
Taiwan donates to Belize Police Department to help upgrade equipment
2018/09/29 17:42
Nicaragua, Paraguay reaffirm Taiwan friendship and diplomatic ties
Nicaragua, Paraguay reaffirm Taiwan friendship and diplomatic ties
2018/09/21 15:50
US State Dept. reaffirms support for Taiwan’s international participation 
US State Dept. reaffirms support for Taiwan’s international participation 
2018/09/12 11:06
Panama President asks US to respect its decision to cut ties with Taiwan
Panama President asks US to respect its decision to cut ties with Taiwan
2018/09/10 18:06