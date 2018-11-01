TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A male body was discovered in the Erchong Floodway, near a damclose to the Shuhong Ecological Park, around noon Tuesday, Nov. 6 in New Taipei’s Luzhou District.

According to reports, the body had been decomposing for some time and was thoroughly putrefied. The body’s wrists were also bound with zip ties.

Initial investigation suggests that body had been floating in the water for several months before discovery.



The police are currently conducting an investigation to determine the man’s identity and the cause of death.



Heading the investigation effort, Dep. Captain Li Shuiqiang (李水強) said that the body was discovered by a member of the public when they walked towards the bank of the floodway to urinate.



Upon noticing the body, the person immediately contacted authorities who rushed to the scene. After recovering and inspecting the body, the police discovered the body had been bound by the wrists.



Despite the skin of the body having undergone serious decomposition, making the man unrecognizable, the victim reportedly has several distinguishing traits which should lead to prompt identification.

He was reportedly a middle-aged man, who had stoma in his throat as a result of a tracheotomy, and he also had a catheter and a drainage bag attached to his body.

While foul play may be involved, police have not ruled out the possibility of a suicide, reports UDN.